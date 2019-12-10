President Donald Trump ridiculed House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Tuesday for claiming he pressured Ukrainian officials to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election,'” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true.”

During the press conference announcing the Articles of Impeachment, Nadler argued Trump “solicited and pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election” which was a danger to national security, undermined American elections and violated his oath of office.

Trump reminded Nadler of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated assertions that he felt no pressure from Trump to investigate the Bidens.

“Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE,'” Trump wrote. “Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!”

Trump also berated House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff for making up a version of his call with Zelensky to smear the president.

“He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud,” Trump wrote. “He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

