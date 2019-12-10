Watch Live: House Democrats Unveil Articles of Impeachment

House Democrats will announce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at 9 a.m. Eastern Tuesday morning.

Committee chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Eliot Engel (D-NY), and Caroline Maloney (D-NY) are expected to participate.

