Watch Live: House Democrats Unveil Articles of Impeachment

House Democrats will announce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at 9 a.m. Eastern Tuesday morning.

Committee chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Maxine Waters (D-CA), Eliot Engel (D-NY), and Caroline Maloney (D-NY) are expected to participate.

The President used the power of his office against a foreign country to corrupt our upcoming elections. He is a continuing threat to our democracy and national security. At 9 am ET, the House will announce our intent to #DefendOurDemocracy. https://t.co/rFd2fqW3Qv

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 10, 2019