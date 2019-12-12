Greta Thunberg Updates Twitter Bio After Trump Tweet Telling Her to ‘Chill’

Greta Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to read, “a teenager working on her anger management problem” after President Trump urged her to “work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend” and “chill” out.

The president tweeted about the teen climate change activist on Thursday – the day after TIME naming her as its “Person of the Year.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” Trump tweeted. “Chill Greta, Chill!”:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The 16-year-old activist responded by updating her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend”:

Trump’s remarks follow TIME naming Thunberg as its “Person of the Year.” The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, called the teen the “biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet”:

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year.” TIME Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal talks about why TIME chose @GretaThunberg to be Person of the Year. Thunberg, 16, is also the youngest person to ever receive the honor. pic.twitter.com/eTvLAiRtFW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2019

The activist rose to prominence after sailing to the United States and delivering an impassioned speech before the United Nations General Assembly, criticizing world leaders and accusing them of stealing her “dreams.”

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” she proclaimed, adding that we are “in the beginning of a mass extinction.”

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” she continued:

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton praised Thunberg following TIME’s announcement, referring to her as a “gutsy” woman.

“I couldn’t think of a better Person of the Year than @GretaThunberg. I am grateful for all she’s done to raise awareness of the climate crisis and her willingness to tell hard, motivating truths,” Clinton tweeted.

“As she said today: ‘Change is coming, whether you like it or not.’ #gutsywomen,” she added: