Over 1,000 Attend Virginia City Council Meeting, Declare 2A Sanctuary

Over 1,000 people attended Tuesday’s Chesapeake City Council meeting as members unanimously declared a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

On December 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported CNN’s tally of over 40 counties that had declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status. On December 11, 2019, the Associated Press reported the number as “more than 50 cities and counties.”

The Virginian-Pilot reported that “around 1,200 people” attended Tuesday’s Chesapeake City Council meeting while “three men stood in front of the building holding Gadsden flags printed with ‘Don’t Tread on Me.’”

Only 300 of the attendees could come inside the area that houses the actual meeting. The other 900 “watched from a live feed in the lobby and outside of the building.”

The roughly 1,200 broke out into cheers and a standing ovation when the council voted unanimously to declared the pro-Second Amendment status.

