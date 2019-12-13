Democrat Lucy McBath Votes for Impeachment in Judiciary Committee

Freshman swing district Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) voted for both articles of impeachment Friday in the House Judiciary Committee.

The House Judiciary Committee moved to advance both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Both items were approved on party lines, with 23 Democrats in favor and 17 Republicans against the measure. The articles of impeachment charge that President Donald Trump obstructed Congress and abused the office of the presidency.

Rep. McBath, who represents Georgia’s sixth congressional district, voted for both articles of impeachment in the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. McBath’s vote for impeachment could imperil her chances of getting reelected.

The Georgia Democrat represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to flip roughly 20 seats so that they could retake the House majority.

The Georgia Democrat won her 2018 midterm election by a thin margin; McBath beat incumbent Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA) by only one percent or less than four thousand votes.

Rep. McBath represents one of many swing district Democrats that have chosen to back impeachment even if it would imperil their chances of getting reelected in 2020.

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) said he will vote for both articles of impeachment Thursday, suggesting that the president abused the office of the presidency and harmed America’s national security.

“The evidence is strong, and it warrants impeachment,” Rep. Lamb said. “The facts show the president abused his office and compromised our national security. I can’t think of anything more serious than that.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), another swing district Democrat, said she too will vote for impeachment.

“I’ll stand with the president and next to the president, when he does something right but I’ll stand up to him when he does something wrong,” the Virginia Democrat said.