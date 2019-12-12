Democrat Conor Lamb to Back Trump Impeachment

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), a swing district Democrat, on Thursday became the latest Democrat to back impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lamb said in an interview that he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Trump, claiming that the president had both obstructed Congress and abused his power.

“The evidence is strong, and it warrants impeachment,” Rep. Lamb said. “The facts show the president abused his office and compromised our national security. I can’t think of anything more serious than that.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat, who represents Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district, acknowledged that he might face political retribution for his support for impeachment but said he is ready to deal with the consequences.

Rep. Lamb said that President Trump had put his personal interest over the national security of the country.

He explained: What this investigation has shown is that the reason he did that was not in our national security interest of opposing the Russians and opposing [Russia President Vladimir] Putin but in President Trump’s own political interest to oppose Vice President Biden. And that’s an abuse of office. Sean Parnell, a combat veteran and a Republican candidate for the 17th congressional district, said that Rep. Lamb had “sold out” the majority of his constituents in western Pennsylvania by backing impeachment: Hey @ConorLambPA, today you sold out the vast majority of people in Western Pennsylvania by supporting this sham. You put your party, BEFORE the will of the people you promised to represent. The people of Western Pennsylvania deserve better. Hey @ConorLambPA, today you sold out the vast majority of people in Western Pennsylvania by supporting this sham.

You put your party, BEFORE the will of the people you promised to represent.

The people of Western Pennsylvania deserve better.#PA17 https://t.co/igCwlT04Q3 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 12, 2019

Rep. Lamb serves as the latest swing district Democrat to back impeachment of President Trump.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), who represents a district that Trump won by six percent during the 2016 election, signaled Thursday that she will vote for both articles of impeachment against Trump next week.

Craig said, “This has really been a somber time to me. No one runs for Congress wanting to ever have to face the question of whether to vote for articles of impeachment.”

“But at the same time, you know, I have to weigh the evidence and the facts, and fulfill my constitutional duty, and I will certainly be very thoughtful and deliberate as I make that decision,” she added.