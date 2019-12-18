Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is expected to deliver a keynote address at an all-Spanish town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom she endorsed in October.

The Sanders surrogate will stump for the socialist senator in Nevada, one of the key early-voting states, on Sunday. The event, “Unidos Con Bernie Reunión Política con Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” will be entirely in Spanish.

Bernie campaign announces it will host a town hall in Nevada on Sunday entirely in Spanish. @AOC will deliver a keynote, followed by a panel. — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) December 18, 2019

Nuestro movimiento en Nevada y en todo el país se fortalece cada día. Únete a @AOC para una reunión política en Las Vegas el domingo 22 de diciembre. El evento se llevará a cabo completamente en español.https://t.co/mOPHJy34un — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 18, 2019

“I’m nervous for this all-Spanish town hall, but I also know that the only way I’m going to improve my Spanish is by practicing it!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in part:

Nevada: Únete a nosotros este Domingo para un… town hall(?) en Español, y probablemente con un poquito de “spanglish” también 😉⬇️ https://t.co/nj4WezQZXN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2019

According to Sanders’ campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s address will accompany a panel discussion on Sanders’ “agenda to create a political revolution and transform our country so it works for all of us,” the Hill reported.

Sanders is battling it out for second place in Nevada with 19.8 percent to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) 20 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the pack in the early caucus state with 29 percent support.