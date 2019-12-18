Supporters of President Donald Trump camped out overnight to secure prime sitting for Wednesday evening’s “Merry Christmas Rally” in Battle Creek, Michigan, as House Democrats are in the final stages of completing their partisan impeachment proceedings.

Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak at the rally scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time at Kellogg Arena. Footage shared by Fox 17 shows hundreds of Trump supporters bearing frosty temperatures in heavy snow gear through Tuesday evening into the morning. One supporter flashed a homemade “Trump 2020” sign as the camera showed off the long line to get into the venue.

Crowds camped out overnight at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. Trump’s “Merry Christmas Rally” is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. today.

I’m live on @FOX17 asking these supporters what they hope to hear from the president. pic.twitter.com/5sRIxZykxc — Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) December 18, 2019

“I want to hear him beat the Democrats, aka, the Dumbo-crats,” one supporter wearing a “Trump 2020” winter hat told Fox 17 when asked what he expects the president to discuss during the rally.

{PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITING BATTLE CREEK}-

Supporters of @realDonaldTrump have been lined up in freezing temps all night ahead of today's "Merry Christmas Rally." This morning I asked supporters and protestors their hopes for today… take a listen. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/AFmXOVfccu — Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) December 18, 2019

“It’s going to be a great night,” said another supporter. “President Trump isn’t worried [about anything].”

He then urged the House not to impeach the president, adding that the Senate will “figure it out” with respect to how to handle the impeachment trial.

“I’ve seen a lot of rock concerts at Kellogg Area. This is going to be the best show I’ve ever seen,” predicted another Trump fan.

As the day went on, the line-up of Trump supporters waiting to enter continued to grow.

In bitter cold, @realDonaldTrump supporters are lined up for the Battle Creek, MI rally. Some say they started camping out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/U8DdzDmFfY — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 18, 2019

TRUMP IN MICHIGAN: Thousands of supporters waiting out the cold to be the first to hit Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for a “Merry Christmas Rally” with @realDonaldTrump and @VP. The show will go on despite possible impeachment today. We will be live inside on @9and10News at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/wWNBwO1UqR — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) December 18, 2019

Crowd outside in 20 degree weather before Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DfMs87qOa8 — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) December 18, 2019

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event, said the White House.

The full House began debating two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — on Wednesday morning. The debate is slated to take up most of the day, setting the stage for the formal vote to coincide with the president’s rally.

Earlier in the day, President Trump urged Americans to pray for him and declared proceedings such as these should “never happen to another President again.”

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” he tweeted.