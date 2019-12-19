Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said during Thursday’s Democrat debate that he will not support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), in part, because it does not discuss climate change, which he says is an “outrage.”

Sanders said on Thursday that he will not support the USMCA, which passed in the House 385-41 on Thursday, even though he concedes that it makes a “modest improvement.” However, he said he does not believe it will stop outsourcing or prevent corporations from “moving to Mexico, where manufacturing workers make less than $2 an hour.”

He also lamented that it does not include a discussion on climate change, which is an “outrage.”

“In my view, it is not going to stop outsourcing. It’s not going to stop corporations from moving to Mexico, where manufacturing workers make less than $2 an hour,” Sanders said.

“What we need is a trade policy that stands up for workers, stands up for farmers, and by the way — the word climate change to the best of my knowledge is not discussed in this new NAFTA agreement at all, which is an outrage,” he continued.

“So no, I will not be voting for this agreement although it makes some modest improvements,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, the USMCA is “expected to increase U.S. auto production and U.S. farmers’ access to the Canadian market” and will “allow Canadians to purchase additional U.S. products online without duties and usher in new rules for e-commerce.”

“The great USMCA Trade Deal (Mexico & Canada) has been sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk for 8 months, she doesn’t even know what it says, & today, after passing by a wide margin in the House, Pelosi tried to take credit for it,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“ Labor will vote for Trump,” he added. “Trade deal is great for USA!”