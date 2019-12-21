Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces $1 Million Raised on Debate Day

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign raised more than $1 million on Thursday, the same day as the Democrat debate in Los Angeles, California, his campaign announced this week.

Sanders, who has seen a significant bump in the polls in recent weeks, saw a rush of donations on Thursday, taking in an excess of $1 million in a single day — the highest amount it has raised on a debate day this year.

“A lot of candidates on the debate stage last night worked hard to convince voters that our leaders must rely on super PACs funded by the wealthy and gather big checks in wine caves to beat Donald Trump in 2020,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

“Bernie Sanders is proving them wrong every single day,” he continued.

He added:

Refusing to take cash from billionaires and CEOS is a key reason why the senator will earn the trust of voters and generate the enthusiasm needed to win the nomination, sweep Donald Trump out of the White House and create a political revolution to transform our country.

While Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sparred during Thursday’s debate over support from billionaires, Sanders attempted to differentiate himself by proclaiming, “I am — I am rather proud, maybe, I don’t know, the only candidate up here that doesn’t have any billionaire contributions.”

While Warren busted Buttigieg for his willingness to accept political donations from the ultra wealthy, she has accepted support from at least 30 billionaires during her career.

“But you know what I do have? We have received more contributions from more individuals than any candidate in the history of the United States of America at this point in an election, averaging $18 apiece,” Sanders said, adding:

Now, there’s a real competition going on up here. My good friend, Joe, and he is a good friend, he’s received contributions from 44 billionaires. Pete, on the other hand, he’s trailing, Pete. You only got 39 billionaires contributing. So, Pete, we look forward to you. I know you’re an energetic guy and a competitive guy to see if you can take on Joe on that issue.

The Sanders campaign raised a hefty $25.3 million in the third quarter, edging out Warren, who raised $24.6 million.