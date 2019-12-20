Fact Check: Yes, Warren Is a Millionaire Who Has Received Money from at Least 30 Billionaires over Political Career

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) battled it out in a contentious back and forth over the South Bend mayor’s support from wealthy donors during Thursday’s debate, but Warren — a millionaire herself — has received money from at least 30 billionaires over her political career.

Buttigieg and Warren went to war over Buttigieg’s support from billionaires during Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles.

“We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States; billionaires in wine caves should not pick the president of the United States,” Warren said in a jab toward the South Bend mayor.

Buttigieg pointed out that he was the only one on the stage who is not a millionaire or billionaire. (Warren’s net worth is $12 million, according to Forbes.)

“This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass,” Buttigieg said.