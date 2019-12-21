Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) campaign posted a picture of the presidential hopeful wielding a lightsaber, warning “Billionaires, Wall Street CEOs, and Sith Lords” to “beware.”

Targeting the ultra wealthy has been a major selling point of Warren’s campaign — from her wealth tax to her continual rhetoric against wealthy donors and what she says is their attempts to “buy” elections.

On Friday, Warren’s campaign posted a photo of the Massachusetts senator as a Jedi, wielding a lightsaber. “Billionaires, Wall Street CEOs, and Sith Lords—beware. The force is strong with @ewarren,” the caption read:

Billionaires, Wall Street CEOs, and Sith Lords—beware. The force is strong with @ewarren. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/joxXj2yMPB — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) December 20, 2019

Warren went to war with Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) during Thursday’s Democrat debate in Los Angeles, California, over his willingness to accept contributions from wealthy donors.

“So the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine. Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door, but this one was closed door,” she said.

Warren bragged of the decision she purportedly made “years” ago: “rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next President of the United States.”

However, Warren, a millionaire herself, has accepted contributions from at least 30 billionaires over the course of her political career, and she reportedly used $10.4 million in leftover funds from her senatorial campaign to cushion her presidential bid.

While she has decried lavish private fundraisers, she attended such events during her senatorial campaign, leading many to question her authenticity.

Gov. Ed Rendell, for example, contributed $4,000 to Warren in 2018 and “recruited donors to attend an intimate fund-raising dinner for Ms. Warren last year at Barclay Prime, a Philadelphia steakhouse where the famed cheesesteak goes for $120,” according to the New York Times. This year, Rendell held a fundraiser for Joe Biden (D), which Warren described as “a swanky private fund-raiser for wealthy donors.”

“She didn’t have any trouble taking our money the year before,” Rendell said, according to the Times. “All of a sudden, we were bad guys and power brokers and influence-peddlers. In 2018, we were wonderful.”

Buttigieg pointed out Warren’s status as a millionaire and her past acceptance of contributions from wealthy donors, but she argued that she does “not sell access to [her] time.”

“ I don’t do call time with millionaires and billionaires,” she said.