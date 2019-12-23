NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Celebrates Hanukkah from Space

Jessica Meir posted a picture on Sunday with a holiday message from the best possible vantage for a worldwide view of the holiday season.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah,” Meir tweeted Sunday evening, along with a picture of her feet, wearing cozy neon Hanukkah socks covered in Menorahs and Stars of David. Beyond, our little blue sphere continues its trek around the sun.

Meir, along with fellow astronaut Christina Koch, led the first all-female spacewalk aboard the International Space Station in October. “It symbolizes exploration by all that dare to dream and work hard to achieve that dream,” Meir said at the time.

Meir arrived on the ISS in late September and is scheduled to remain aboard for another six months before her return. Next year, she may have to settle for a festival of lights set against the flickering glow of candles, rather than the unmatched expanse of stars. Still, despite its lack of traditional trappings, this year’s celebration looks to be a special one.