Woman Hears Glass Shatter, Shoots Burglary Suspect Dead

A Las Vegas homeowner shot and killed a burglary suspect Saturday after hearing glass shatter and then allegedly being confronted by the suspect.

8NewsNow reports that the “woman called police around 11:15 a.m. to report a man who broke into her home.” The woman first heard a knock on her door but did not answer. Thereafter she heard the sound of glass shattering and was soon confronted in her bedroom by the suspect.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the suspect allegedly lunged at the woman, at which time she opened fire.

Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Ray Spencer indicates the suspect fled the scene but the woman was able to give identify his vehicle type. Police found the vehicle at an intersection and the wounded suspect was still inside.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.