Police in Lancaster, Ohio, have released video of the moment they shot a man as he was allegedly holding a pizza store manager hostage.
Breaking911 reports that the incident unfolded at Cristy’s pizza, where 31-year-old Troy Eugene Kirk allegedly held the store manager at knifepoint.
NBC4 reports that officers tried to coax Kirk into coming outside with the hostage so matters could be peaceably resolved. However, Kirk allegedly refused to comply.
Body cam video captured an officer trying to talk Kirk into releasing the hostage. After 30 minutes with no resolution, the officer spoke into his radio to tell another officer to take the shot. A shot soon rang out.
The Lancaster Eagle Gazette quoted Deputy Police Chief Dan Shupp commenting on the incident:
The opportunity presented itself and one of the officers on scene took a shot. The hostage was obviously freed. At this point in time we’re handling it as an officer-involved shooting situation. Obviously, the hostage taker’s deceased.
The hostage was not harmed.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.