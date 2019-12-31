Police in Lancaster, Ohio, have released video of the moment they shot a man as he was allegedly holding a pizza store manager hostage.

Breaking911 reports that the incident unfolded at Cristy’s pizza, where 31-year-old Troy Eugene Kirk allegedly held the store manager at knifepoint.

NBC4 reports that officers tried to coax Kirk into coming outside with the hostage so matters could be peaceably resolved. However, Kirk allegedly refused to comply.

Body cam video captured an officer trying to talk Kirk into releasing the hostage. After 30 minutes with no resolution, the officer spoke into his radio to tell another officer to take the shot. A shot soon rang out.

The Lancaster Eagle Gazette quoted Deputy Police Chief Dan Shupp commenting on the incident:

The opportunity presented itself and one of the officers on scene took a shot. The hostage was obviously freed. At this point in time we’re handling it as an officer-involved shooting situation. Obviously, the hostage taker’s deceased.

The hostage was not harmed.