President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran on Twitter on Saturday, warning them against further retaliation against the United States.

Trump reminded Iranian leaders he had spent two trillion dollars restoring the might of the American military.

“We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!” he wrote. “If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

The president commented as critics of his decision to eliminate General Qasem Soleimani continued warning Iran was preparing retaliatory strikes against American targets in the Middle East.

But Trump repeated any additional Iranian attacks would be met with unmatched force.

“They attacked us, and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!” he wrote.

Trump shared a comment on Twitter from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) who defended the president’s drone strike, noting that the first step of a defensive strategy against terrorism was to stop allowing attacks against the United States go unanswered.

Crenshaw featured an interview with former Gen. David Petraeus who described Trump’s action as “more significant” than killing of Osama bin Laden or Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

“This is a very significant effort to reestablish deterrence, which obviously had not been shored up by the relatively insignificant responses up until now,” Petraeus said about Trump’s decision.

Trump continued to warn Iran from revenge against the United States, noting that he had already targeted 52 Iranian sites for retaliatory military strikes. He described the targets as “very high level” that were important to Iran and Iranian culture.

“[T]hose targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump wrote. “The USA wants no more threats!”

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020