Rasmussen Poll: 5-in-8 Swing Voters Want to End Chain Migration to U.S.

The majority of likely swing voters say they want to end the process known as “chain migration,” wherein newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the United States, a new poll finds.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey reveals that about 62 percent, or 5-in-8, swing voters said they oppose chain migration, which has been used to bring entire foreign villages to the U.S. — legally. Overall, nearly 6-in-10 of all likely voters said they oppose chain migration, while only about 30 percent said they supported the process.

Across racial lines, the majority of white Americans, black Americans, and Hispanics said they oppose chain migration. Specifically, more than 6-in-10 white voters, 53 percent of black Americans, and nearly 6-in-10 Hispanic voters said they do not support allowing newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

Though all 2020 Democrat candidates running for president have vowed to keep chain migration — calling President Trump’s proposal to end the practice “racist” — the Rasmussen poll finds that likely Democrat voters are evenly split on the issue, with about 46 percent opposing and 46 percent supporting chain migration.

About 7-in-10 of all legal immigrants to the U.S. arrive as chain migrants, with every two new immigrants bringing on average seven foreign relatives with them. Only one in 15 legal immigrants admitted to the U.S. come to the country based on skills and employment purposes. Though roughly 150,000 employment-based Green Cards are allotted every year, half of those Green Cards actually go to the foreign relatives of employees.

As Breitbart News has reported, chain migration — if not ended — is set to bring about eight million new foreign-born voters to the U.S. over the next two decades. This massive importation of new voters has major political consequences for Republicans as Democrats have a 90 percent chance of winning any one congressional district that has a foreign-born population over 14.5 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,250 likely U.S. voters and was conducted from December 23 to 28.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.