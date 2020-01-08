Republicans Praise Donald Trump’s ‘Homerun Speech’ About Iran

Several Republicans heaped praise on President Trump’s measured response to Tuesday’s airstrikes from Iran, which targeted U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday following Tuesday’s missile attacks in Iran, which were reportedly the country’s response to the U.S. elimination of its top terror chief, Qasem Soleimani. No U.S. casualties were reported.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump said.

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” he warned.

“The missiles fired at us last night and at our allies were paid for from the funds made available by the previous administration,” Trump added, refraining from announcing further military action and calling for a new deal with Iran.

“We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve,” Trump stated, calling for a deal that allows Iran to “thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.”

Trump also vowed that Iran will never possess nuclear weapons on his watch:

For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.

His address was met with praise from notable members of the GOP.

“A homerun speech by President @realDonaldTrump about the challenges we face with Iran,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote as part of a greater Twitter thread.

“It was measured and firm,” he wrote, adding, “To the Iranian people: President Trump laid out a pathway forward for peace and prosperity. I hope you take it”:

To the world: President Trump correctly identified the 40 year history of Iranian hostility and destabilization of the region. I hope you will help President Trump change the regime’s behavior so we can avoid a war. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2020

All Americans should support President Trump’s efforts to resolve the threat from Iran peacefully and fully understand the Maximum Pressure campaign must continue with a credible military component.” — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2020

“Excellent address from @realDonaldTrump,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) wrote. “The President showed a determined, forceful resolve while making it clear that America’s strongly preferred option is deescalation — not war. That’s leadership.”

“Let’s remain vigilant and get back to focusing on issues at home,” he added:

Excellent address from @realDonaldTrump. The President showed a determined, forceful resolve while making it clear that America’s strongly preferred option is deescalation — not war. That’s leadership. Let’s remain vigilant and get back to focusing on issues at home. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 8, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he was “pleased” that Trump took the “preferred path of no further military action” and called for further military actions to be approved by Congress. He also praised the president for pushing for a better Iran deal:

I’m also pleased that he is engaging our allies to push Iran for a new, better deal. We should all work together toward peace and prosperity, to avoid war, and for our troops to come home from the Middle East. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2020

“.@POTUS’s decision to advance peace through mindful restraint with Iran represents his full commitment to an American First foreign policy,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) assessed.

“Our strength will not be weakened by Iran’s provocations,” he added:

.@POTUS's decision to advance peace through mindful restraint with Iran represents his full commitment to an American First foreign policy. Our strength will not be weakened by Iran's provocations. I am thankful that @realDonaldTrump will keep us out of another forever war. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 8, 2020

“Strong, measured statement from @realDonaldTrump,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated. “We all want peace – our economic and military strength is the greatest deterrent to war.”

“Iran has an opportunity to become a productive member of the world community. It’s an opportunity they shouldn’t squander,” he added:

Strong, measured statement from @realDonaldTrump. We all want peace – our economic and military strength is the greatest deterrent to war. Iran has an opportunity to become a productive member of the world community. It’s an opportunity they shouldn’t squander. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 8, 2020

More:

I’m thankful no Americans were harmed in Iran’s missile attack last night. May God bless our troops fighting for freedom overseas. Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for standing strong against Iran’s terrorism. I agree – Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) January 8, 2020

.@potus just made the same point that #IranDeal helped them develop the kind of missiles used last night & called on #JCPOA nations to pursue a new & real deal. https://t.co/IhgHnoLsqG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020

"As long as I’m president, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon." – @realDonaldTrump I'm thankful to have a President who is standing up to our adversaries abroad and prioritizing protecting Americans! — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 8, 2020

Our men and women in uniform serving in the Middle East need to know they have our support back home. Now more than ever, we must stand united and support our Commander-in-Chief and servicemembers abroad. #MS01 — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 8, 2020

The President sent a clear message to the people and leaders of Iran that peace and prosperity are theirs if they so choose. I am hopeful they see the seriousness of the President today and in recent days and choose to pursue these options. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 8, 2020

This President drew a red line in the sand, and he doesn’t walk away from red lines. If you hurt an American, you will pay. #Soleimani killed hundreds of Americans, and taking him out was a success that came from strength. We must remain ever vigilant, always hopeful. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 8, 2020