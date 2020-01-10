Exclusive — Arkansas Senate to Vote on Resolution Condemning Nancy Pelosi’s Sham Impeachment of President Trump

The Arkansas state Senate will consider a resolution formally condemning the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives for the sham impeachment of President Donald Trump, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“On behalf of my entire Republican Senate Caucus, I filed this resolution today to encourage the United States Senate to act as quickly as possible within their full constitutional authority regarding the impeachment process and to condemn the actions of some members of the House of Representatives for passing and holding articles of impeachment against President Donald J Trump,” Arkansas State Sen. Missy Irvin told Breitbart News. “The partisan games being played in the halls of Congress are hurting the people of Arkansas and this country. It is time to deal with the issues at hand and to move on to the important work of protecting our country, our soldiers abroad and to continue to improve our economy.”

The resolution, which is being formally introduced later Friday morning, will be considered for a vote by the full Arkansas Legislative Council next Friday Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. local time in Arkansas. The Arkansas Legislative Council deals with official business of the state of Arkansas while the legislature is not in session, as it currently is not right now.

The resolution from Sen. Irvin notes that the Articles of Impeachment adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives last month, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to withhold from transmission to the U.S. Senate for a trial, “fail to rise to the constitutional requirement of high crimes and misdemeanors and, for the first time in history, cite no alleged violation of federal law.”

The resolution text also formally condemns the U.S. House for the impeachment of Trump, saying upon adoption that it is resolved “that the Arkansas Legislative Council hereby condemn the actions of the members of the United States House of Representatives in passing and holding the articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, the duly elected President of the United States, instead of performing the serious work required by the United States Constitution that the American people elected them to fulfill and that each member swore an oath to uphold.”

The resolution, too, praises Arkansas’s four U.S. House members, all Republicans who all voted against impeachment, and calls on both U.S. Senators from the state to work hard against impeachment and to “end” the sham quickly. Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and John Boozman (R-AR), both Republicans, are expected to both oppose impeachment.

Cotton in particular has been very vocal against Pelosi on this matter:

.@SpeakerPelosi, I hate to break the news to the Resistance, but you have zero leverage. You can keep your partisan impeachment articles as long as you want. @senatemajldr & Senate will just keep confirming judges, approving trade deals, & doing the people’s business. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 19, 2019

What’s more, a GOP U.S. Senate source said of the Irvin resolution in the Arkansas state legislature that it will further motivate GOP senators to fight against impeachment as the Senate process eventually commences once Pelosi stops withholding transmission of the House-adopted Articles of Impeachment.

“Not that Republican Senators need political cover to end the impeachment sham, but this is a good reminder that the base is 100 percent behind Trump and the politics are on our side,” the GOP U.S. Senate aide told Breitbart News.