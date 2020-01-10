Democrats Nervous as ‘Profiles in Corruption’ Book Looms

Top Democrats are signaling not-so-subtly that they are nervous as a forthcoming book from Peter Schweizer that will expose widespread corruption in the Democrat Party drops in just ten days.

The cover of the soon-to-be-published book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, was revealed by Axios’s Mike Allen on Thursday:

Exclusive: Peter Schweizer book, "Profiles in Corruption," out Jan. 21 https://t.co/Rj2r8LwmYd — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) January 9, 2020

The cover features photos of 2020 Democrat presidential frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as well as fellow 2020 candidates Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and former 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Schweizer is a Breitbart News contributing editor and the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI). He has written multiple bestselling books exposing corruption in Washington.

While little is known publicly about the book thus far, Allen quotes Schweizer as saying he spent a year and a half investigating for it, and that it is “a sweeping, detailed look at how the leading figures of progressivism have leveraged the power of their positions.” Allen reported that the book features chapters on each of them, as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

It has also been revealed that the book will expose the “Biden Five,” a group of Biden’s family members beyond son Hunter Biden who have siphoned tens of millions of dollars from taxpayers and from guaranteed loans. As Breitbart News reported, the Burisma Ukrainian natural gas company scandal surrounding Hunter Biden that was at the center of the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment push in Congress is just “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to Biden corruption, and much more will be exposed in this book.

Schweizer’s last two books were filled with explosive revelations about career politicians. Clinton Cash, his 2015 book, uncovered significant corruption swirling around the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative and how the Clintons orchestrated a massive international pay-for-play political scheme. Secret Empires, his most recent book, uncovered much about Joe and Hunter Biden as well as other career politicians. Much of the revelations about Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma originated in Secret Empires.

So it’s no surprise that since these initial revelations about the explosive Profiles in Corruption book out on Jan. 21, the book has rocketed near the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, and interest in it has spiked considerably.

What’s new is that a spokesman for another top Democrat–former U.S. president Bill Clinton–is now formally denouncing the book. Angel Urena, the press secretary for former President Clinton, tweeted in response to Allen’s story announcing the book a claim that various investigations spawned in part by Clinton Cash have not been fruitful. In so doing, Urena urges the media and political class to not “aid” Schweizer in exposing the corruption of Biden, Harris, Warren, Sanders, Booker, Klobuchar, Garcetti, and other Democrats, but instead to just ignore it all:

After a two year investigation, Trump’s DOJ has exonerated the @ClintonFdn. Reminder that said investigation was based at least partly on allegations in Clinton Cash. Schweizer is fixing to lie again, question is will we – again – aid him in doing so. https://t.co/zO35UYi4cC — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) January 10, 2020

Urena earlier retweeted this from the Washington Post:

Justice Dept. winds down Clinton-related inquiry once championed by Trump. It found nothing of consequence. https://t.co/iTchgpn046 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 10, 2020

The Washington Post story that Urena has been pushing announced that U.S. Attorney John Huber’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation has informally concluded. But the same Washington Post story says that Huber never interviewed many people he should have, and was more of a “nebulous” “reviewer” than an “investigator.”

The Post wrote: