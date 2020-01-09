A forthcoming bombshell book from publishing giant HarperCollins will reveal how five members of Joe Biden’s family—the “Biden Five”—siphoned tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer cash and guaranteed loans. And the recent scandals involving Joe and Hunter Biden, Ukraine, and Burisma are just “the tip of the iceberg,” say sources close to the publisher.

The upcoming book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, is the latest investigative work from Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Publisher HarperCollins has the book under a strict embargo until its January 21 release. Sources with knowledge of its contents say the book will “upend official Washington,” similar to the way Schweizer’s past works like Clinton Cash and Secret Empires did when he broke the Uranium One and Biden-Burisma scandals.

Beyond the Biden revelations, Profiles in Corruption also contains chapters with breaking news on top progressive luminaries, including: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown, Eric Garcetti, and Cory Booker.

In a statement to Axios’s Mike Allen, the author described the book as “a sweeping, detailed look at how the leading figures of progressivism have leveraged the power of their positions.” The book reportedly took a year and a half to research.

Amazon’s pre-sale book description of Profiles in Corruption states: “Washington insiders operate by a proven credo: when a Peter Schweizer book drops, duck and brace for impact.”