Bernie Sanders: ‘Our Job Is to Rebuild United Nations’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said during Tuesday’s Democrat debate in Des Moines, Iowa, that the United States has a duty to “rebuild the United Nations.”

During a question focusing on U.S. foreign policy, Sanders stated that it is America’s job to “rebuild the United Nations.”

“The American people are sick and tired of endless wars which have cost us trillions of dollars,” Sanders said.

“Our job is to rebuild the United Nations and rebuild the State Department, make sure we have the capability of bringing the world together to resolve international conflict diplomatically and stop the endless wars,” he continued.

Sanders also lamented the rising tensions with Iran, citing the Vietnam War and Iraq War — which he called the two great foreign policy disasters — contending that both were based on lies.

The socialist senator said he fears that President Trump is lying and angling to “drag” us into a war that is “worse than the war in Iraq.”

“What we need to do is have an international coalition. We cannot keep acting unilaterally,” he said, noting that the Iran Deal was crafted alongside allies.

“We have got to undo what Trump did, bring that coalition together and make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he added.