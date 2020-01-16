Nancy Pelosi Hypes Impeachment Team: ‘They Will Work #ForThePeople’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday hyped her impeachment team on social media, expressing her gratitude for their willingness to take on the task of “presenting the case against the President” and stating that they “will work #ForThePeople,” despite numerous polls indicating that most voters do not support the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

After holding on to the articles of impeachment for weeks despite stressing the need for urgency, Pelosi finally proceeded in the process of transmitting the articles of impeachment against the president to the Senate.

On Wednesday, she announced the House impeachment managers in the Senate impeachment trial. They include House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will take on the role as lead impeachment manager, as well as Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Val Demings (D-FL), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), and Sylvia Garcia (D-TX).

“I am grateful to our impeachment managers for taking on the task of presenting the case against the President,” Pelosi wrote in a post on Instagram, which featured pictures touting the experience and credentials of each impeachment manager.

“Together, they will work #ForThePeople to ensure President Trump is held accountable for his abuses of power which threatened our national security,” she added:

A CNN poll released last month, however, showed support for impeachment dropping and opposition on the rise — a reoccurring theme in polls conducted in recent months.

The poll, conducted by SSRS December 12-15, 2019, among 1,005 adults, showed 45 percent supporting the impeachment of the president. The result reflected a five-point drop from the previous month’s results. Opposition to impeachment jumped from 43 percent in November to 47 percent in December, the survey showed.

Another poll released in December indicated that impeachment was already affecting the 2020 elections, “with voters shifting to President Trump over his top potential contenders in the Democrat field,” as Breitbart News reported:

Additionally, an American Action Network (AAN) survey released this month showed voter preferences of vulnerable swing district Democrats, who back impeachment, worsening.

Reps. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), and Joe Cunningham (D-SC) represent these battleground 2020 congressional seats. They all represent districts that President Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans hope to retake roughly 20 congressional seats so that they regain the House majority. These three Democrats voted for both articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging that the president abused the office of the presidency and obstructed Congress. The AAN survey found that a majority of likely voters across these three districts oppose impeachment by margins even wider than the margins by which they elected President Trump in 2016. Further, the poll revealed that likely voters across these districts dislike their members of Congress after they find out that their representative voted for impeachment.

Pelosi came under fire Wednesday evening after telling reporters the occasion was “so sad, so tragic for our country” yet smiling as she used over a dozen commemorative pens to sign the impeachment articles. Despite her attempt to project a somber tone, she smiled as she signed the articles and dispersed the commemorative pens to Democrat leaders afterward as they smiled and posed for pictures:

Here’s Nancy Pelosi signing Articles of Impeachment—something she called a “somber and prayerful” moment This doesn’t look very “somber” and “prayerful” to me pic.twitter.com/D2Y8JmyZxJ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2020

VIDEO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi jokes, laughs, poses with souvenir pens while signing articles of impeachment.

Latest: https://t.co/yMCOSrUuKz pic.twitter.com/dQ3q5JkfRv — WKRG (@WKRG) January 15, 2020

So much for Pelosi’s supposed serious and somber impeachment process. She was handing out pens like party favors at the signing ceremony. Just another example of how disgusting and partisan this impeachment charade has been.

https://t.co/iMBnC819Cy — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 16, 2020

House impeachment managers are expected to formally read the articles of impeachment to the Senate at noon. Senate president pro tempore Chuck Grassley (R-IA) will swear in Chief Justice John Roberts, who will then deliver an oath to the senators and swear them in as jurors.