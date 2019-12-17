CNN Poll: Support for Impeachment Dropping, Even Among Democrats

Support for impeaching President Trump is dropping while opposition is growing, a CNN poll released this week reveals.

A full House vote on the two approved articles of impeachment against the president, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, is expected to take place this week. However, as recent polls have indicated, support for impeachment is dropping and opposition is growing.

A CNN poll released this week, conducted by SSRS December 12-15, among 1,005 adults, found that 45 percent support impeaching the president. That reflects a 5-point drop from November’s results, which showed support for impeachment at 50 percent.

Support for impeaching the president, even among Democrats alone, is dropping. In November, 90 percent of Democrats supported impeaching the president. The most recent results show the number falling to 77 percent — a 13-point drop in one month.

Meanwhile, opposition is growing. According to the poll, 47 percent oppose impeaching the president, reflecting a four-point jump from last month’s results, when opposition stood at 43 percent. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.

The results coincide with the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to advance articles of impeachment against the president. The full House is expected to vote this week. According a report from the Wall Street Journal, Democrats have enough votes to impeach, making a trial in the Senate inevitable.

WSJ reported:

By Monday afternoon, at least 18 from the 31 Democratic-held districts that Mr. Trump won in the 2016 presidential race had announced they would support the abuse-of-power and obstruction of Congress charges, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, with two saying they are opposed. … With the new announcements of support, and assuming no unexpected defections, Democrats have enough votes to impeach the president. While Americans nationally are about evenly split on whether they back impeachment, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics, some of the Democrats in the Trump-won districts acknowledged potential political risks.

About one-third, 32 percent, believe the partisan impeachment effort will ultimately help Trump’s reelection bid. The number is even greater among Republicans, with 54 percent indicating that impeachment will help him in the 2020 election.

An IBD/TIPP poll released Monday suggested that impeachment is already having an impact on the 2020 race, with voters shifting to the president over his potential Democrat contenders in hypothetical general election matchups.

“Yet another poll bad for House Democrats impeachment. CNN poll out today: Impeachment under water at 45-47,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) wrote, noting the significance of impeachment support dropping and opposition growing.

“Support for the charade falling just about everywhere,” he added: