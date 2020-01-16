Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), chair of the House Republican Conference and the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, has ruled against launching a bid for Wyoming’s open Senate seat.

“I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives and working [to] take our Republican majority,” Cheney told the Casper Star-Tribune.

The decision by Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, ends rampant speculation about a possible bid to replace Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY), who announced in May that he will not seek re-election to the upper chamber. Cheney mounted a failed challenge against Enzi in the state’s 2014 Senate primary.

Had the Republican leader jumped into the race, she would have enjoyed a double-digit lead over former Rep. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), who announced her Senate bid in July. Lummis is now well-posited to win the August 18 Republican primary and believed to be in strong contention to win a general election contest.

Cheney was first elected to the House in 2016.

Before her election to Congress, she served as the deputy assistant secretary of state and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Middle East.