Sen. Martha McSally to CNN Reporter: ‘You’re a Liberal Hack’

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) brushed off a question from CNN reporter Manu Raju on Thursday morning, calling him a “liberal hack.”

Raju caught her in the halls of the Senate on the way to a hearing room and asked her if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate’s impeachment trial.

McSally walked past him and said, “Manu, you’re a liberal hack; I’m not talking to you.”

When he asked, “You’re not going to comment, senator?” she repeated, “You’re a liberal hack.”

Raju first posted about the exchange on Twitter, saying she had lashed out at him. McSally responded by tweeting, “A) you are. B) here’s the video”:

The exchange won opprobrium from Democrats but applause from Republicans.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted, “McSally is saying what at least half of America thinks about the reporters of resistance”:

McSally, a retired Air Force colonel and A-10 squadron commander, is running for reelection in Arizona.

Other Republican senators have said they will consider the two articles of impeachment and the evidence the House has sent over.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) told CNN he would “absolutely not” consider new evidence and that it was the House’s job to consider that evidence.

“That’s not our job,” Perdue said. “Our job is to respond to the evidence that has been given in the case that was built by the House. They’ve given us two very weak articles of impeachment. Our job is to look at what they brought us and decide if that rises to the level of impeachment.”

