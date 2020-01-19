Watch Live: Candace Owens’ First 2020 Blexit Rally Kicks Off in NC

Watch live as Candace Owens kicks off her first Blexit – or Black exit – rally of 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 19. A video will appear above once the rally begins.

Owens announced Blexit in October 2018 as “the black exit from the Democrat Party,” vowing to take her mission of exodus to cities controlled by Democratic politicians.

Since then, Blexit rallies have been held across the country and will continue to take place throughout 2020. The video has been provided courtesy of Blexit.

