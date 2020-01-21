An undercover video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday shows a second organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign whitewashing the Soviet Union’s gulags and fantasizing about Republicans being sent to “re-education camps.”

“I’m ready to start tearing bricks up,” says a man identified as Martin Weissgerber, a Sanders field organizer in South Carolina, according to hidden camera footage. “I’m no cap bro, I’ll straight up get armed. I want to learn how to shoot and go train. I’m ready for the revolution, bro.”

Next, Weissgerber is seen musing about whether Sanders should take over the legislative and judicial branches’ decision-making abilities on the issue of climate change.

“Do we just cease — do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the Judicial branch, and have someone like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people make all the decision on climate? I mean, I’m serious,” he says.

In another part of the video, the Weissgerber suggests imprisoning Republicans in re-education camps will help the country.

“What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps,” asks the Sanders organizer. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”

After a cut, he continues with a whitewashed description of Soviet forced labor camps: “The Gulags were founded as re-education camps,” he explains. “People came from America to work on the Belomorkanal, the Soviet project, for the communist project,” he continues. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Project Veritas then displays a graphic recounting that up to 25,000 laborers died at the Belomorkanal, according to Soviet documents. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago places the number in the six-figure range, up to 250,000.

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: "I'll straight up get armed…I'm ready for the "f**king revolution"; "Guillotine the rich"; 'send Republicans to re-education camps' FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

Weissgerber is the second Sanders organizer to call for sending Republicans in re-education camps. Last week, Project Veritas released undercover footage showing Kyle Jurek, a Sanders staffer in Iowa, arguing that gulags were beneficial for the Soviet Union and suggesting they could be used to re-educate both Trump voters and billionaires.

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a shit-ton of the populace that was fucking Nazified,” says Jurek. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their fucking people to not be Nazis,” Jurek explained. “We’re probably going to have to do the same fucking thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole fucking like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

“[The] greatest way to break a fucking billionaire of their privilege and their idea that they’re superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person, and you’re going to fucking learn what the means, right?” he added.