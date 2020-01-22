Hillary Clinton Promises to Support the Democrat Nominee Despite Trashing Bernie Sanders

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu)
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she will ultimately do whatever she can to support the Democrat nominee despite trashing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and proclaiming that “nobody likes him.”

Clinton made headlines on Tuesday after remarks from an upcoming documentary of her life came out — remarks that targeted top Democrat contender Sanders.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him; nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done,” Clinton said in the Hulu documentary. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Shortly after the backlash on social media, Clinton clarified that she will do whatever she can to support the Democrat nominee.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she wrote on Twitter.

“But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee,” she added:

A number of Democrats were disillusioned by Clinton’s original remarks.

“It’s time to grow up. This isn’t high school,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said in an interview with WMUR News 9 on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about real challenges that our country needs to address and the need for real leadership to focus on them, not on what’s going on in Washington and the schoolyard cliques or whatever else it may be,” she added:

Andrew Yang (D) was not thrilled by Clinton’s remark either, telling CBS News, “For her to come back and, you know, say that nobody likes Bernie does not seem like a very helpful message”:

Others expressed their support of Sanders on social media:

Sanders refrained from defending himself from Clinton’s attacks, joking it off by adding, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one”:

He also suggested that he was too focused on the impeachment trial to respond.

“My focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” Sanders said in a statement, Politico’s Holly Otterbein reported.

“Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history,” he added.

