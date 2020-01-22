Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Democrats Begin Opening Arguments

Democrats will have 24 hours over the next three days for their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Opening arguments are set to start at 1 PM ET on Wednesday.

1:55 PM: After accusing Trump of betraying his sacred oath of office and duty to put the country above himself, Schiff tells the Senators he will soon explain to them why the Founders put in the impeachment clause. A riveting explanation will likely follow…

1:35 PM: Sanders not in favor of witness swap:

.@BernieSanders was asked about a Biden/Bolton etc. swap this morning and said that he would not be interested in either Biden testifying https://t.co/1ectsZE05K pic.twitter.com/AN4v3r5bk7 — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) January 22, 2020

1:32 PM: Schiff tells the Senators that the “weight of history” will be upon them as they decide whether to remove Trump from office.

1:30 PM: Schiff said he will start with a “factual chronology,” and he meant it.

Schiff is laying out the case against Trump that is familiar to anyone who has followed the US House over the past few months – but for many Senators, this may be the first time they have heard the allegations fully laid out. — Katherine Gypson (@kgyp) January 22, 2020

The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

1:15 PM: Schiff droning on and on about how Trump acted in a way that the Founders feared. Accuses Trump of trying to “cheat” in the 2020 election by withholding aid from Ukraine unless they announced they were investigating the Bidens.

Rep. Adam Schiff: "Pres. Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid…to secure foreign help with his reelection—in other words, to cheat." "His scheme was undertaken for a simple but corrupt reason: to help him win reelection." https://t.co/C7AyPvvSTr pic.twitter.com/Nmgbm1xpEE — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020

I just asked Joe Biden about Senate Democrats considering swapping testimony of him or his son in exchange for John Bolton: “No they’re not,” Biden said. Some of them are. “No they’re not,” he said again. Would he consider testifying? “No they’re not,” he said a third time. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 22, 2020

1:10 PM: First up is Schiff, the House’s head impeachment manager. The Senate will take a short break after about two hours.

Rep. Adam Schiff: The framers of the Constitution "devised a remedy as powerful as the evil it was meant to combat—impeachment." https://t.co/C7AyPvvSTr pic.twitter.com/01LfU02fGL — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020

1:05 PM: Senators join Roberts in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as day two is about to begin.

12:50 PM: Chief Justice John Roberts has arrived to preside over the Senate. He will soon gavel in the second day of the impeachment trial.

12:45 PM: Schiff, again pushing for witnesses, making the point at a press conference that Trump’s team (Sekulow) conceded that the Senate is not a “court of appeals.” He says Democrats will begin the trial with a “factual chronology” because House Managers cannot assume Senators know all of the details.

Trump earlier called the trial “a total hoax” and “a disgrace.”

.@PaulaReidCBS: "Mr. President, do you want to hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial? Your team has been a little inconsistent." President Trump: "I'll tell you the way I look at it, it's a total hoax. It's a disgrace." https://t.co/anmIdCHO6a pic.twitter.com/A1QGVD9BsR — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2020

Schumer claims Trump’s team was “unprepared” last night as he pushed amendment after amendment, keeping the Senate in session until 2 AM. Schumer refused McConnell’s offer to bundle all of the amendments.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "The White House defense were unprepared, confused and totally unconvincing. White House counsel resorted to the kind of histrionics you see on Fox News evening broadcasts." https://t.co/gSRupclymD pic.twitter.com/2KftsxKv7Z — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 22, 2020

One of the House Managers pouncing on Trump’s comments: