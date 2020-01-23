Report: Epstein ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell’s Emails Were Hacked

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who allegedly operated as Jeffrey Epstein’s “madam” in procuring underage girls for sexual predation, had her personal email account hacked, according to her attorneys.

The Daily Mail reports:

The revelation was made in a letter filed by the British socialite’s lawyers in the defamation case brought against her by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre, DailyMail.com has learned. The letter was sent by Maxwell’s attorney, Ty Gee, on December 5 to New York federal court Judge Loretta A. Preska but made public last week. The letter addresses the materials that should remain sealed or redacted in the case. It notes ‘the difficulty and complexity’ of the process as there are more than 8,600 pages, adding that it is ‘difficult-to-overstate importance to the lives of Ms. Maxwell and the non-parties’. Gee’s letter says that the project ‘could not be accomplished by scanning or speed-reading’ as each page had to be carefully analysed to redact, for example, ‘a surname or an email address’.

The revelation comes after Reuters reported that Maxwell is the “principal focus” of an FBI investigation, while “people who facilitated” Epstein’s alleged illegal activities are also subjects of the probe. Currently, Maxwell has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, though the probe is still in its early stages, Reuters noted.

Since Epstein’s August 10th suicide, Maxwell’s whereabouts are still unknown. In August, the socialite’s friend and lawyer, Leah Saffian, reportedly staged a photo of her eating at In-n-Out burger while reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.

The Daily Mail reported of the photo: “According to the photograph’s metadata, reviewed by DailyMail.com, the photograph is tagged with ‘Meadowgate’. Metadata provides information about the rights of the photograph to users. Saffian is president of Meadowgate Media Investments Inc, according to public records. The In-N-Out burger joint picture was published by the New York Post on Thursday after they obtained it from Saffian, 60.”

Additionally, Maxwell was said to be living with technology CEO Scott Borgerson in Massachusetts, though he has denied the report.

She has not issued any public statements since Epstein’s death.