President Donald Trump should not attend his impeachment hearing, Jay Sekulow, his lawyer, recommended on Wednesday.

“His counsel might recommend against that,” Sekulow told reporters on Wednesday evening. “That’s not the way it works. I mean, presidents don’t do that”:

"His counsel might recommend against that," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells ABC News when asked about Trump saying he would "love" to attend his own trial but his counsel may not recommend it. "That's not the way it works … presidents don't do that." https://t.co/7Z5eOb25cx pic.twitter.com/7VtOsqmoPL — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2020

Trump indicated at a press conference in Davos on Wednesday morning that he was open to the idea.

“I’d love to go. Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked reporters. “I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces.”

After Trump’s press conference, Sen. Rand Paul invited the president to the trial as his guest, sharing a picture on Twitter of a ticket to the Senate Gallery.

“Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade,” he wrote in a message the president then shared:

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to attend the impeachment trial. Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

Trump leaves Thursday afternoon for Florida to deliver a speech at the Republican National Committee Winter Meeting in Doral, Florida.

The Senate will reconvene Thursday afternoon to continue the impeachment trial, as Democrat House impeachment managers will detail the second article of impeachment charging abuse of power.