White House counsel Pat Cipollone asserted Saturday that Democrats are trying to steal the 2020 presidential election by trying to remove President Donald Trump through impeachment.

“They are asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, but as I said before, they are asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in an election that is occurring in approximately nine months,” he said.

Cipollone used his opening defense remarks at the Senate impeachment trial to remind senators of the outrageous behavior Democrats are exhibiting.

The articles of impeachment call for the removal of Trump from office but also disqualify him from holding further political office in the United States.

Cipollone reminded senators that House Democrats were effectively asking them to “tear up” existing voting ballots for the next election, preventing the American people from voicing their own decisions in 2020.

“We can’t allow that to happen,” he said. “It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our history. It would violate our obligations to the future, and, most importantly, it would violate the sacred trust that the American people have placed in you.”

Cipollone said Democrats were making a dangerous request that would directly thwart the will of the American people.

“For all the talk about election interference … they are here to perpetuate the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we can’t allow that to happen,” he said.

Cipollone stated that the Constitution required the American people to decide Trump’s fate in 2020, not the bureaucrats in Washington, and would make an effective argument to defend the president.

White House lawyers will make their arguments defending the president on Saturday, Monday, and, finally, Tuesday.

“We will finish efficiently and quickly so we can all go have an election,” he said.