Three illegal aliens are among six accused drug dealers who were freed from jail by New York City officials after their arrests for allegedly operating a heroin-fentanyl packaging ring, a law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News.

As Breitbart News reported, Livo Valdez, Jaslin Baldera, Frederick Baldera, Frandi Ledema, Diego Tejada, and Parfraimy Antonio were arrested by New York City law enforcement officials for allegedly running a $7 million drug packaging ring, with agents seizing 750,000 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Thanks to New York’s newest bail reform measures, signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), all six of the accused drug dealers were released from jail without bail roughly a day after their arrests and will not spend any time in prison before the criminal trials against them begin.

A law enforcement source confirmed to Breitbart News that three of the six accused drug dealers are illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic and two others are naturalized American citizens originally from the Dominican Republic.

According to the source, at least one of the three illegal aliens among the six suspects overstayed his B-2 tourist visa — thus making him an illegal alien by federal law.

All three illegal aliens may be eligible for deportation, though New York’s sanctuary state policy prohibits the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from turning over criminal illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

After spending about 24 hours in jail, the accused drug dealers are expected to show up for their court date on February 27, and if they do, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office will provide them with gifts such as Mets tickets, movie passes, and gift cards to go shopping.

Law enforcement officials investigating the case said they witnessed eight individuals come in and out of the apartment where the accused drug dealers were allegedly operating the heroin and fentanyl packaging mill. The narcotics, according to officials, were destined for buyers in New York City and Massachusetts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.