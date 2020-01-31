Poll: Joe Biden’s Lead over President Trump Has ‘Essentially Vanished’

Joe Biden’s (D) lead over President Trump in a general election matchup has “essentially vanished,” January’s IBD/TIPP poll released on Friday found.

While several polls have shown Democrats generally viewing Biden as the strongest candidate to face the president head-on, IBD/TIPP’s survey found that the former vice president’s lead has “essentially vanished,” and it is now categorizing a Biden-Trump general election matchup as a “toss-up.”

“In head-to-head general election polling, Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg hold one-point leads over President Trump. Yet that’s a virtual tie, well within the margin of error,” Investor’s Business Daily reported.

According to the survey, Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 48 percent. It reflects a drastic shift from August’s results, which showed Biden leading Trump by 13 percentage points, 54 percent to 41 percent. Even in November, Biden led Trump by ten, 53 percent to 43 percent. However, that gap drastically began to narrow in December as the partisan impeachment battle continued to heat up, bringing them to a virtual tie in January.

“Biden’s lead over Trump has essentially vanished, falling from 13% in August to 5% in December and 2% in January’s poll,” IBD reported.

Similarly, Trump has gained on both Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

In November, Warren led 52 percent to 44 percent. Now, Trump leads the Massachusetts senator 50 percent to 46 percent. Trump also went from trailing Sanders by seven percentage points in November, 51 percent to 44 percent, to leading the socialist presidential hopeful with 49 percent to Sanders’ 47 percent.

The survey also shows Trump leading former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) by three percentage points, 48 to 45 percent.

The IBD/TIPP poll was taken January 23-30, 2020, among 908 adult respondents. The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percent.