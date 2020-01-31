Lisa Murkowski Opposes Calling Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced Friday that she will oppose a motion to call additional witnesses as part of the Senate’s impeachment trial, paving the way for a swift acquittal of President Donald Trump.

“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more,” Murkowski said in a statement. “The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.”

The Alaskan Republican lambasted the impeachment process, saying the trial unfair and that Congress failed in its duty as a governing body.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed,” said the moderate lawmaker.

“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another,” she added. “We are sadly at a low point of division in this country.”

