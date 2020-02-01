Rashida Tlaib Releases Apologetic Statement After Booing Hillary Clinton

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Saturday released an apologetic statement after going viral for booing Hillary Clinton at a campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Friday evening, explaining that she allowed her “disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me.”

Tlaib released the statement after booing at the mention of Clinton at Sanders’ “Caucus Concert” in Clive, Iowa, explaining her frustration with attempts to “dismiss the strength and diversity” of Sanders’ movement.

“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement,” she wrote.

“However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020,” she continued, explaining that she “allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me”:

My statement regarding last night: “I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. (1/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. (3/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations." (4/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

Tlaib expressed her frustration during the Friday evening campaign event after the panel moderator, Dionna Langford, referenced Clinton’s recent remarks that “nobody likes” Sanders.

“We’re not going to boo. We’re not going to boo. We’re classy here,” Langford told the audience.

“No, no, I’ll boo,” Tlaib interjected.

“Boo!” she shouted into the microphone, triggering laughter from the audience and her colleagues.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No. We’re going to boo. That’s alright. The haters, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win,” Tlaib added: