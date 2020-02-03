The Iowa Democrat Caucus failed to reach the record turnout levels of 2008 when President Obama soared to victory, instead remaining at 2016 turnout levels when Hillary Clinton failed to beat President Donald Trump.

In a statement to the media, Iowa Democrat Party (IDP) Communications Director Mandy McClure said that with about 25 percent of precincts reporting, she could confirm that turnout levels are expected to be around 2016 levels when only about 171,000 Iowa caucus voters turned out.

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” McClure said. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to the quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

Just in: Our first official statement from the Iowa Democratic Party. The big news here is TURNOUT. They say it's on pace for 2016, which is LOW. 172,000 turned out in then, down from the record-high of 240,000 in 2008. pic.twitter.com/MXGBKO64gc — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 4, 2020

This indicates that the Iowa Democrat Caucus turnout will be well behind Obama 2008 levels when nearly 240,000 voters showed up to caucus. The turnout will be closer to that of 2004 when about 124,000 voters showed up to caucus in Iowa.

Likewise, a CBS News entrance poll reveals that only about 32 percent of Iowa caucus voters were caucusing for the first time, while nearly seven-in-ten caucus voters had previously caucused — indicating a low level of enthusiasm among younger generations in the state for the 2020 Democrat candidates.

JUST IN: Entrance polls so far show that about a third of participants are attending caucuses for the first time. pic.twitter.com/zARpUMGFbe — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2020

