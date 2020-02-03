WAUKEE, Iowa — Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the lead in two Waukee, Iowa, precinct caucuses after the first alignment of caucus attendees was completed on Monday night in unofficial results obtained by Breitbart News.

After the results of the first alignment of caucus attendees in Waukee Precinct 3 and Waukee Precinct 5, Buttigieg had the lead in both precincts, which convened at 7 p.m. in the main hall of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee, Iowa, on Monday.

More than 500 Iowa Democrats were in attendance at the event, where the precincts were separated by six-foot-high dividers.

Only Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former Vice President Joe Biden were “viable” after the first alignment in Waukee Precinct 3, that is, secured the support of more than 15 percent of those in attendances.

Unofficial results in Waukee Precinct 3 after the first alignment were as follows:

Pete Buttigieg, with 95 supporters Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), with 50 supporters Joe Biden, with 42 supporters Andrew Yang, with 26 supporters Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 24 supporters Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 14 supporters

Only Buttigieg, Warren, and Sanders were “viable” after the first alignment in Waukee Precinct 5.

Unofficial results in Waukee Precinct 5 after the first alignment were as follows:

Buttigieg, with 79 supporters Sanders, with 45 supporters Warren, with 44 supporters

Results for candidates who finished below the “viable” line of 15 percent were not available.

The results of the second alignment in both precincts were not available.

But for the evening, it would appear that, at least in these two precincts in Waukee, Pete Buttigieg was the big winner.

Buttigieg and Warren are likely to end the evening with two county delegates each from Waukee Precinct 3, while Biden will likely end up with one.

Buttigieg is likely to do well in Waukee Precinct 5, picking up at least three county delegates, while Warren and Sanders are likely to pick up at least two county delegates each.

Waukee is a city of 13,000 located in Dallas County, population 66,000 about 30 miles due west of Des Moines.

Final results statewide are expected to announced around 11 p.m. central time.