Only three House Democrats have announced they will boycott President Donald Trump’s Tuesday State of the Union address — a smaller figure than previous addresses, despite the party’s ongoing impeachment effort.

The lawmakers — Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Frederica Wilson (D-FL), and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) — said they will not attend the scheduled speech, which will take place one day before the president’s likely acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, reports The Hill.

“I have chosen not to dignify Trump’s parade of lies about health care, his persistent exaggeration, and his personal attacks with my attendance at this year’s State of the Union Address. His appalling performances each day continue to justify that decision, and I have no doubt tomorrow night will be more of the same — even possibly worse,” Blumenauer said of his decision to skip the highly-anticipated speech.

“I will not be a witness to puffery and prevarication flowing while our Constitution and our laws are disrespectfully and dangerously flouted,” Cohen said in a separate statement.

The three lawmakers have boycotted previous Trump State of the Union addresses.

Last year, around six House Democrats announced their intention to skip the State of the Union, while 12-14 Democrats similarly said they would bail on the address in 2018.

On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Trump will be unleashing “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection. Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: “The Great American Comeback.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.