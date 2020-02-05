Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) voted to convict President Donald Trump on Wednesday on one article of abuse of power, giving Democrats the ability to tout bipartisan support for impeachment and thrilling leftists who bashed Romney eight years ago when he was running for president.

ABC News’s The View host Joy Behar tweeted on Wednesday: “Thank you Mitt Romney. Now run against the Impeachee in chief.”

Thank you Mitt Romney. Now run against the Impeachee in chief. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) February 5, 2020

Yet eight years ago, Behar went after Romney for his “binders full of women” comment. During a debate with then-President Barack Obama, Romney tried to defend his record on gender pay equality and his efforts to hire more women when he was governor of Massachusetts.

Romney had said during the debate, “We took a concerted effort to go out and find women who had backgrounds that could be qualified to become members of our cabinet. I went to a number of women’s groups and said: ‘Can you help us find folks,’ and they brought us whole binders full of women.”

He was criticized by the left for that comment, including by Behar:

Romney has "binders full of women"? Who is he, Charlie Sheen? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) October 17, 2012

New York Times columnist Charles Blow was another who praised Romney’s Wednesday vote, commending him for showing “courage and moral clarity.”

Trump has so completely taken over the Republican Party that we cheer and mark as extraordinary when even a single member of Congress shows some courage and moral clarity in calling out his corruption. These are surreal times. #MittRomney — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 5, 2020

But eight years ago, Blow criticized Romney for his “binders” remark:

It must be uncomfortable for all those women stuffed into Mitt Romney's Binder… #giveusfree #debate — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 17, 2012

Former Clinton adviser and CNN political commentator Karen Finney also praised Romney on Wednesday, tweeting, “Finally someone in the GOP showing courage.”

Finally someone in the GOP showing courage. https://t.co/RLLKlbgpmq — Karen Finney (@finneyk) February 5, 2020

But eight years ago, she disparaged him:

The President talked about women as breadwinners for Americans families; Mitt Romney talked about them as resumes in a binder. #TeamBarack — Karen Finney (@finneyk) October 17, 2012

Actor Josh Gad tweeted Wednesday, “Thank you @SenatorRomney for your political courage and for honoring your oath to the Constitution. Your colleagues will not be kindly looked upon in the history books of tomorrow.”

Thank you @SenatorRomney for your political courage and for honoring your oath to the Constitution. Your colleagues will not be kindly looked upon in the history books of tomorrow. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 5, 2020

But eight years ago, he tweeted, “Romney’s running out of people to alienate.”

He has no use for 47%, has a fatwah on Big Bird, & can only find worthwhile women in a binder. Romney's running out of people to alienate. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 18, 2012

Mother Jones, the liberal publication tweeted not once — but eight times about Romney — on Wednesday after he announced he would vote to convict Trump:

.@MittRomney is the only Republican senator who has announced that he will vote to convict the president. "We've come to different conclusions, fellow senators, but I trust we've all followed the dictates of our conscience." pic.twitter.com/3CGNA0ldeZ — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 5, 2020

Of course, eight years ago, the publication also bashed Romney for his “binders” remark:

"whole binders full of women" pretty much sums up Mitt Romney's campaign. — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 17, 2012

Romney, in a video statement, said he believed that Trump was guilty of a high crime and misdemeanor.

Despite the president’s counsel refuting that he committed any crime, Romney said that he “asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival,” “withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so,” “delayed funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders,” and that his purpose was “personal and political.”

“Accordingly, the President is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust,” he ended.

Romney was the only Republican — in the House or the Senate — to vote for an article of impeachment against Trump.

