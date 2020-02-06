Nancy Pelosi: God Bless Mitt Romney for His ‘Courage’ to Convict Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday heaped praise on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for voting to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“Yesterday the Senate acted — the first time in history — that a senator has voted against his own president in a decision regarding impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference on Capitol Hill. “God bless him for his courage.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Mitt Romney's vote to convict Pres. Trump on one article of impeachment: "God bless him for his courage." https://t.co/UwmhAHZvYv pic.twitter.com/ItE4pKnDGV — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020

Pelosi then lashed out at the president for his remarks at Thursday morning’s prayer breakfast.

“This morning the president said when people use faith as an excuse to do — I don’t know, bad things, or whatever he said — is just so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast.”

President Trump, making his first post-trial appearance Thursday, blasted the “dishonest and corrupt people” responsible for his impeachment.

Speaking at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump, without specifically naming the House Democrats who in December approved two articles of impeachment against him, said he and the country had been put through “a terrible ordeal.”

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” he said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt out nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to acquit him on two charges.

The vote was 52-48 to acquit President Trump on the charge of abuse of power and 53-47 on the charge of obstructing Congress. Romney was the only Republican to join Democrats on the first charge.

Trump praised the Senate Republicans who acquitted him.

“Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican leaders and politicians had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he said, adding, “So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on.”

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he added. “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House.”

The UPI contributed to this report.