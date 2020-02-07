During ABC News’s 2020 Democrat debate, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) promised to not send any drug traffickers to federal prison and instead vowed that American taxpayers will “pay” to send them to rehab facilities.

“We should make sure we have no one going to jail for a drug offense,” Biden said. “They go directly … to mandatory treatment, no prison, and we fund it. And we fund it … three days doesn’t get it. It takes at least 60 to 90 days to make any progress. We have to pay for that.”

Biden’s policy would mean the nearly 74,000 drug offenders in federal prison — 99.5 percent of which are drug traffickers and drug dealers tied to international criminal cartels — are freed from prison and have a fully taxpayer-funded rehabilitation service provided to them.

Likewise, the Biden policy would ensure that all future drug traffickers and drug dealers convicted in federal court are not sent to prison and instead sent to rehab for only about 60 to 90 days before they are released.

