Bernie Sanders Supporters to James Carville: Your Opinion Is ‘Hilarious’

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told Breitbart news on Tuesday evening that they found it “hilarious” that Democrat strategist James Carville thought their candidate was unelectable.

“He’s entitled to his opinion,” said Lizzie, a U.S. citizen who lives in London and flew back to campaign for Sanders across the country. “But he’s not been terribly accurate.”

Supporters and volunteers sounded off outside the Southern New Hampshire University Field House, standing in near-freezing temperatures as they waited for the start of the Sanders victory party just before polls closed in the New Hampshire primary.

Carville has been sounding the alarm in recent days as Sanders has surged to the fore in national polls. He warned on Monday that the Democratic Party was at risk of following the example of the UK Labour Party, which lurched to the left under Jeremy Corbyn and suffered historic losses last December. He added a dig at Sanders: “[T]here’s a certain part of the Democratic Party that wants us to be a cult.”

Lizzie said the comparison with the Labour Party was inaccurate — largely because the UK already has national health insurance, a policy Sanders wants to introduce through “Medicare for All.”

She and her friend Janet from New York City have been traveling around the country canvassing for Sanders, and they were among the first in line outside the victory party.

Polls had largely pointed to a Sanders win in the state, which he also won in 2016.

Steve Matloff of Londonderry said he was confident Sanders would win, and that he backed the Vermont Senator because he’s “honest, and had the same message for the last 40 years.”

Asked whether Sanders would suffer a setback if his margin of victory was less than the 22 points by which he won New Hampshire in the 2016 primary, Matloff shrugged: “A win’s a win.”

