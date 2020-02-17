Amy Klobuchar Launches Six-Figure Ad Blitz in South Carolina

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has launched a six-figure statewide ad blitz in South Carolina following her strong third-place finish in New Hampshire’s primary race.

The campaign, launched over the weekend, features an ad called “Compassion.” It centers around a remark the presidential hopeful made at the last Democrat debate.

“There is a complete lack of empathy in the guy in the White House right now. And I will bring that to you.” Klobuchar says in the ad, which features pictures of the Minnesota senator shaking hands with potential voters.

“If you have trouble stretching your paycheck to pay for that rent, I know you and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding if you’re going to pay for your child care or your long term care, I know you and I will fight for you,” she continues.

“I would love your vote, and I would love the vote of America. Thank you,” she concludes:

The ad campaign follows her strong finish in New Hampshire, where she placed third with 19.8 percent support and earned six delegates.

She edged out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Joe Biden (D), both of whom failed to reach the 15 percent threshold required to earn delegates in the Granite State. She told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday her campaign has raised over $12 million since the New Hampshire primary.

While she is sandwiched between Warren and Biden in terms of current delegates (Warren has eight, Klobuchar has seven, and Biden has six), both are leading her in Nevada and South Carolina, according to recent polls.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada poll released Friday showed Klobuchar tied for fifth place with Pete Buttigieg (D), with ten percent support each. Additionally, an East Carolina University poll released last week showed Klobuchar falling behind in South Carolina, in fifth place with seven percent support. However, that number reflects a five-point uptick from the same poll’s results taken earlier in the month.

Klobuchar’s South Carolina ad push follows news of Warren slashing ad spending in the Palmetto State in order to focus on Nevada and Super Tuesday states.