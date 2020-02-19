Fact Check: Yes, Bernie Sanders Plan Will End Union Workers’ Healthcare

CLAIM: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says his “Medicare for All” will not exactly strip American union workers of their negotiated health contracts because his plan will “only expand” their benefits.

VERDICT: False

Sanders’ plan for Medicare for all will, in fact, end all private health insurance — including the coveted negotiated health contracts of union workers in the United States.

“Let me be very clear for my friends in the Culinary Workers Union, a great union. I will never sign a bill that will reduce the healthcare benefits they have,” Sanders said when asked if his Medicare for All plan will end union workers’ health contracts.

“We will only expand it for them, for every union in America, and for the working class of this country.”

In August 2019, though, Sanders admitted that his healthcare plan will “absolutely” erase American union workers’ health contracts that they negotiated with their employers.

“Wouldn’t the Medicare plan — wouldn’t that take away our right to bargain for our medical benefits?” a town hall attendee asked Sanders in 2019.

“Yeah, absolutely it would!” Sanders emphatically proclaimed. “It’s not a bad thing.”

