Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Michael Bloomberg (D) are leading the Democrat field in Super Tuesday state support, a Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday revealed.

The survey, taken February 12-17, 2020, among 5,318 voters across the 14 Super Tuesday states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia — showed Sanders leading the pack with 29 percent support. Bloomberg rose in Super Tuesday support, coming in second place with 21 percent support — an important development given his “Super Tuesday strategy.” It reflects a two-point jump for Sanders and a five-point increase for the former New York City mayor.

Joe Biden (D) performed third-best among Super Tuesday state voters with 17 percent support, and Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) followed with 11 percent and ten percent, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) only garnered single-digit support, six percent, alongside her rivals Tom Steyer (D), who saw three percent support, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who saw two percent.

The margin of error is +/- one percent:

Super Tuesday @MorningConsult Poll:

(Change from last week) Sanders 29% (+2)

Bloomberg 21% (+5)

Biden 17% (-3)

Buttigieg 11% (+1)

Warren 10% (-1)

Klobuchar 6% (+3)

Steyer 3% (-)

Gabbard 2% (+1)https://t.co/OlBOtPKOEo… — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 19, 2020

One-third of the delegates required to clinch the Democrat nomination will be allotted on March 3, a pivotal day for the presidential hopefuls.

Bloomberg did not compete in Iowa or New Hampshire and is not focusing on Nevada or South Carolina, either. Rather, he is hoping to pave his way to the nomination by sweeping delegate-rich Super Tuesday states. He has reportedly spent $124 million in political advertising in Super Tuesday states alone.

Meanwhile, Klobuchar, who is hoping to build on the momentum she garnered after a third-place finish in New Hampshire, launched a seven-figure ad buy in several Super Tuesday states, according to Politico.