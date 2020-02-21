Poll: Bernie Sanders Takes Double-Digit Lead Ahead of Nevada Caucuses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I -VT) attends the National Action Network's annual convention on April 5, 2019 in New York City. A dozen 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will speak at the organization's convention this week. Founded by Rev. Al Sharpton …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken a double-digit lead ahead of the Nevada caucuses, an Emerson poll released this week showed.

Democrat voters in Nevada appear to be consolidating around Sanders, who has held a lead in the Silver State in recent polls this week. The Emerson College/8 News Now Poll, taken February 19-20, 2020, among 425 registered voters, was no exception.

The survey showed Sanders taking a double-digit lead over his rivals, with 30 percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D), who currently leads Sanders by one delegate, came in a distant second with 17 percent support. Joe Biden (D) came just one point behind the former South Bend mayor with 16 percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer (D) followed with 12 percent, 11 percent, and ten percent, respectively. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) only garnered two percent support. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 percent, pointing to a potentially fluid race for all of the candidates other than Sanders:

Sanders has worked to solidify his support in Nevada in recent days. While he failed to secure the support of Las Vegas’s powerful Culinary Union, he earned a key endorsement from the influential Latino group Mijente, which aims to assist Sanders to victory in Nevada and beyond:

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average, which comes one day prior to the Nevada caucuses, also reflects Sanders’ comfortable lead in Emerson’s poll:

Notably, Michael Bloomberg (D), who is soaring nationally, is not on the Nevada ballot.

