Joe Biden Essentially Pushing Ban on All Semiautomatic Firearms

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden essentially pushed a ban on all semiautomatic firearms Thursday night during a CNN town hall.

Biden talked of meeting with victims’ families after the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary attack and also meeting with families from the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack.

He said he committed in both instances to secure more gun control.

He said:

I made a commitment that I’m going to do everything in my power in office or out of office to get those assault weapons off the street, which I have done once already. And to get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted video of Biden making the comments:

Joe Biden ratcheted up the Democrat Party's attacks on the Second Amendment: Biden: ban "assault weapons" & "get those clips that have multiple bullets in them not for sale, not be able to sell silencers, all those things." This is a broadside on every law abiding American. pic.twitter.com/NDA0YYVlQv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

Targeting guns with “clips that have multiple bullets in them” is essentially going after all semiautomatic rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

Biden made clear that he wants to ban suppressors as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.