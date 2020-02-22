Report: Coronavirus-quarantined Ship Passengers to Be Housed at Alabama FEMA Center

According to a report from the Anniston (AL) Star, some passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined for coronavirus infections will be evacuated to the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston, AL.

Ben Nunnally and Tim Lockette of the Star confirmed the news through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official on Saturday.

“They could arrive as early as Wednesday,” HHS spokeswoman Elleen Kane told the Star.

FEMA operates the CDP near Anniston on part of Fort McClellan, formerly a U.S. Army base.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), who represents the area in Congress and is the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, was critical of the decision. In a statement issued late Saturday, Rogers said he had spoken with President Donald Trump.

Earlier this evening, I spoke w/ @realDonaldTrump. He agreed with me that the decision by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to house those Americans exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston is the wrong decision. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) February 23, 2020

“Earlier this evening, I spoke with President Trump. He agreed with me that the decision by the Department of Health and Human Services to house those Americans exposed to Coronavirus at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston is the wrong decision. President Trump had no advanced notice and these individuals were brought to the continental United States without his consent. I will continue to work with President Trump and HHS to find the best facilities that meet the needs for those Americans that have been exposed to this dangerous virus. The CDP is not that place,” Rogers said.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), Rogers’ colleague from South Alabama, offered a similar view.

The people of Alabama DO NOT want the Corinavirus brought here. I’m fighting to bring this to a full stop. Leave these people in the place they came to, don’t spread them around the US, and keep them OUT of Alabama. The risk is much too high. pic.twitter.com/7SjJzOjYPh — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) February 23, 2020

